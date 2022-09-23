In this video the Oregon National Guard members are preparing and deploying to a wildland fire. They are helping with the Double Creek Fire by providing staffing to road closure points around the fire's perimeter. The Double Creek Fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Northeast, Oregon, at 157,000 acres, it is considered a Megafire by the U.S. Forest Service. Currently, the Oregon Forestry Department says they have the fire 81% contained that started by a lightning strike.
The Oregon National Guard has been at the fire since September 10, and recently switched out some personnel with fresh service members to provide safety and security. The roadblocks serve to protect area residents and wildland firefighters.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 21:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858563
|VIRIN:
|220923-Z-ZJ128-1005
|PIN:
|220923
|Filename:
|DOD_109236576
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JOSEPH, OR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
