    Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire

    JOSEPH, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this video the Oregon National Guard members are preparing and deploying to a wildland fire. They are helping with the Double Creek Fire by providing staffing to road closure points around the fire's perimeter. The Double Creek Fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Northeast, Oregon, at 157,000 acres, it is considered a Megafire by the U.S. Forest Service. Currently, the Oregon Forestry Department says they have the fire 81% contained that started by a lightning strike.

    The Oregon National Guard has been at the fire since September 10, and recently switched out some personnel with fresh service members to provide safety and security. The roadblocks serve to protect area residents and wildland firefighters.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 21:42
    Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire

    Oregon National Guard
    Double Creek Fire
    Traffic Assistance Points
    National Guard Fire Fighting Support
    Serving Local Communities

