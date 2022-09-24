Southern California native jumps at Miramar Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858560" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team exits the C-147A aircraft behind the rest of the team for a demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The Soldiers jump in free fall with red smoke and land on target at the Miramar Airshow. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Nahu Ramirez)