Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team exits the C-147A aircraft behind the rest of the team for a demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The Soldiers jump in free fall with red smoke and land on target at the Miramar Airshow. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Nahu Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 20:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858560
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-id671-944
|Filename:
|DOD_109236472
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MURRIETA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Southern California native jumps at Miramar Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
