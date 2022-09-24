Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern California native jumps at Miramar Airshow

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team exits the C-147A aircraft behind the rest of the team for a demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The Soldiers jump in free fall with red smoke and land on target at the Miramar Airshow. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Nahu Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858560
    VIRIN: 220924-A-id671-944
    Filename: DOD_109236472
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: MURRIETA, CA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    San Diego
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Airshow
    Miramar
    U.S. Army

