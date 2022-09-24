Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: F-35B Demo 9/24

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    An F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 MCAS Air Show at MCAS Miramar, Sept. 24, 2022. The F-35B Lightning II, flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, is equipped with short takeoff and vertical landing capability that expands its range by allowing it to operate from naval vessels and in austere, expeditionary environments. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 22:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858555
    VIRIN: 220924-M-SV143-2001
    Filename: DOD_109236314
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US

