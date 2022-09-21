Alaska State Defense Force Col. James John speaks on Operation Merbok Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to western Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response in support of disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Mebok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline