    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/23

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angela Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 22:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858535
    VIRIN: 220923-M-IU565-1000
    Filename: DOD_109235818
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    heritage
    U.S.Marines
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    FightEvolveWin

