    Miramar 2022 Air Show: U.S. Air Force U2 9/23

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force Lockheed U-2, nicknamed Dragon Lady, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The U-2, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft with U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California, provides day and night, high-altitude, all-weather intelligence-gathering and reaches altitudes above 70,000 feet. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858525
    VIRIN: 220923-M-SV143-3001
    Filename: DOD_109235695
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: U.S. Air Force U2 9/23, by Sgt Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MCASMiramar #U.S.Marines #FightEvolveWin #Heritage #MCASMiramarAirShow

