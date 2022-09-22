Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in Newtok, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

More than 100 members of Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to the hub communities of Bethel and Nome, as part of Operation Merbok Response, to support recovery efforts across Western Alaska. The task force includes members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858500
|VIRIN:
|220922-Z-CA180-3001
|PIN:
|3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109235516
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|NEWTOK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
