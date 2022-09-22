Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in Newtok, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWTOK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    More than 100 members of Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to the hub communities of Bethel and Nome, as part of Operation Merbok Response, to support recovery efforts across Western Alaska. The task force includes members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858500
    VIRIN: 220922-Z-CA180-3001
    PIN: 3001
    Filename: DOD_109235516
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: NEWTOK, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in Newtok, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Newtok
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT