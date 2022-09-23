U.S. Army Pacific hosts 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force activation ceremony Sept. 23, 2022, on Historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The activation of a MDTF is part of a long-standing plan to increase Multi-Domain Operations capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858498
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-QK219-259
|Filename:
|DOD_109235439
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, *B-ROLL* 3MDTF activation ceremony, by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
