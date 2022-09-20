Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multiple Aircraft takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base during Black Flag 22-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Multiple Aircraft takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Black Flag 22-2 Sept. 22, 2022. As part of the Air Force’s test flag enterprise, Black Flag allows the Air Force to test like we fight, developing force integration techniques and discovering capabilities utilizing existing and emerging material to deliver combat capability to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858495
    VIRIN: 220920-F-LY743-2001
    Filename: DOD_109235406
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multiple Aircraft takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base during Black Flag 22-2, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    F-22
    F-35
    Black Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT