Multiple Aircraft takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Black Flag 22-2 Sept. 22, 2022. As part of the Air Force’s test flag enterprise, Black Flag allows the Air Force to test like we fight, developing force integration techniques and discovering capabilities utilizing existing and emerging material to deliver combat capability to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858495
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-LY743-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109235406
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Multiple Aircraft takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base during Black Flag 22-2, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
