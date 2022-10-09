Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th CSH Conversion

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Noel Pace, 176th Medical Brigade Commander, talks about the reason for the conversion to Hospital Centers and Field Hospitals on Sept. 10, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 16:47
    VIRIN: 220910-A-MY290-727
    This work, 94th CSH Conversion, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

