Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Operations Group participate in water survival training at Taylorsville Lake in Spencer County, Ky., Sept. 10, 2022. The annual training refreshes aircrew members on skills learned during U.S. Air Force Survival School.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858485
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-ZW877-256
|Filename:
|DOD_109235173
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 123 Operations Group conducts Water Survival Training, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT