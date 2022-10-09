Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    123 Operations Group conducts Water Survival Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Operations Group participate in water survival training at Taylorsville Lake in Spencer County, Ky., Sept. 10, 2022. The annual training refreshes aircrew members on skills learned during U.S. Air Force Survival School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858485
    VIRIN: 220910-F-ZW877-256
    Filename: DOD_109235173
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123 Operations Group conducts Water Survival Training, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    123 Airlift Wing
    KYANG
    123 Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT