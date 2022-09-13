Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Conducts Hoist Operations

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conducts hoist training in Tampa, Florida, Sept. 13, 2022. The Coast Guard routinely conducts training for all servicemembers to be current on qualifications and skills for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858483
    VIRIN: 220923-G-UN319-1001
    Filename: DOD_109235150
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Conducts Hoist Operations, by PO3 Ilian Borrero-Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

