Hurricane Hunters begin Tropical Depression Nine missions

An aircrew with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew a low-level invest mission into Tropical Depression Nine from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 23, 2022. Low-level invests typically occur around 1,500 feet and use atmospheric conditions as well as observations of the ocean's surface to determine the center of circulation, if there is one. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858478
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-F3652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109235090
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|VI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
