Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Hunters begin Tropical Depression Nine missions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew a low-level invest mission into Tropical Depression Nine from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 23, 2022. Low-level invests typically occur around 1,500 feet and use atmospheric conditions as well as observations of the ocean's surface to determine the center of circulation, if there is one. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858478
    VIRIN: 220923-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_109235090
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters begin Tropical Depression Nine missions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    hurricane season
    WC-130J
    tropical depression nine
    TD9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT