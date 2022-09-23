Hurricane Hunters begin Tropical Depression Nine missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858478" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An aircrew with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew a low-level invest mission into Tropical Depression Nine from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 23, 2022. Low-level invests typically occur around 1,500 feet and use atmospheric conditions as well as observations of the ocean's surface to determine the center of circulation, if there is one. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)