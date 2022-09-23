B-Roll Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Move

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the last six weeks, Soldiers continue to move out of Smoke Bomb Hill. More than 650 Soldiers have moved out of the affected areas and to new locations, as of Friday, Sept. 23. (U.S. Army Video by Spc Jacob Bradford)