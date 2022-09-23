Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Move

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Over the last six weeks, Soldiers continue to move out of Smoke Bomb Hill. More than 650 Soldiers have moved out of the affected areas and to new locations, as of Friday, Sept. 23. (U.S. Army Video by Spc Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858471
    VIRIN: 220923-A-NJ170-234
    Filename: DOD_109235011
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Barracks
    20th Engineer Brigade
    XVIII ABC
    18 ABC
    Smoke Bomb Hill

