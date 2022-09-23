B-Roll Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Move

Over the last six weeks, Soldiers continue to move out of Smoke Bomb Hill. More than 650 Soldiers have moved out of the affected areas and to new locations, as of Friday, Sept. 23. (U.S. Army Video by Spc Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858471
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-NJ170-234
|Filename:
|DOD_109235011
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
