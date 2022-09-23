Soldiers assigned to Charlie company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade and the Georgia Army National Guard conduct personnel and logistical movement support for the 14th Field Hospital’s validation exercise on Fort Stewart, Sept. 7-19, 2022. The exercise tested the hospital’s capability to deploy expeditionary support as a role 3 medical facility. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade provided various classes of supply support, equipment and personnel movement support to enable the field hospital to focus on quality training.(U.S. Army broll by Spc. Elsi Delgado and Sgt. Elorina Charles, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858470
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-FW799-346
|Filename:
|DOD_109235004
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 14th Field Hospital’s validation exercise, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT