    14th Field Hospital’s validation exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Charlie company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade and the Georgia Army National Guard conduct personnel and logistical movement support for the 14th Field Hospital’s validation exercise on Fort Stewart, Sept. 7-19, 2022. The exercise tested the hospital’s capability to deploy expeditionary support as a role 3 medical facility. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade provided various classes of supply support, equipment and personnel movement support to enable the field hospital to focus on quality training.(U.S. Army broll by Spc. Elsi Delgado and Sgt. Elorina Charles, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858470
    VIRIN: 220923-A-FW799-346
    Filename: DOD_109235004
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Field Hospital’s validation exercise, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

