Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CB Defense Today Podcast featuring - MG (RET) John Doesburg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Dr. Eric Moore, Director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center speaks with MG (RET) John Doesburg about the importance of innovation on all level of the chemical biological defense community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858469
    VIRIN: 220923-A-GY757-067
    Filename: DOD_109234951
    Length: 00:26:06
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CB Defense Today Podcast featuring - MG (RET) John Doesburg, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chemical Biological CBRNE Army DoD Defense Protection Detection Decontamination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT