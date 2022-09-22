Fort Leavenworth Fire & Emergency Services practiced rescuing individuals injured when a school bus and a car collided. Exercises like this keep the fire department ready to respond to real emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858467
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-GJ885-015
|Filename:
|DOD_109234906
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, broll - Fort Leavenworth Emergency Services practice multi-vehicle accident response, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
fire department
emergency services
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
