    broll - Fort Leavenworth Emergency Services practice multi-vehicle accident response

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Fort Leavenworth Fire & Emergency Services practiced rescuing individuals injured when a school bus and a car collided. Exercises like this keep the fire department ready to respond to real emergencies.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858467
    VIRIN: 220922-A-GJ885-015
    Filename: DOD_109234906
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, broll - Fort Leavenworth Emergency Services practice multi-vehicle accident response, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire department
    emergency services
    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth
    response efforts

