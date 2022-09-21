Staff Sgt. Dustin Bridgett, aerospace ground equipment technician, 403rd Maintenance Squadron briefly describes his duties and appreciation of the 403rd Wing, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The AGE shop is responsible for the maintenance and repair of all ground equipment assigned to the 403rd Wing. This video is part of the M2 Mission Makers series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858464
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-UC622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109234834
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing M2 AGE, by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
