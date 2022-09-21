Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing M2 AGE

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dustin Bridgett, aerospace ground equipment technician, 403rd Maintenance Squadron briefly describes his duties and appreciation of the 403rd Wing, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The AGE shop is responsible for the maintenance and repair of all ground equipment assigned to the 403rd Wing. This video is part of the M2 Mission Makers series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Aerospace Ground Equipment Technician
    403rd Wing
    403rd Maintenance Squadron

