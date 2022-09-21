AZ Guard First Full Care Dentistry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona Army National Guardsmen with the Medical Detachment were the first reserve component dentists to provide full spectrum care to Army Guard Soldiers. Due to previous U.S. Army regulations, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard dentists were not allowed to preform care beyond dental screenings. The Arizona Army Guard is now testing a pilot program in nine states where full care can be administered to full time and part time guardsmen. Lieutenant Colonels Roy George and Brad Johnson speak about what this new capability means to the Arizona Guard.