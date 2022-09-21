Arizona Army National Guardsmen with the Medical Detachment were the first reserve component dentists to provide full spectrum care to Army Guard Soldiers. Due to previous U.S. Army regulations, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard dentists were not allowed to preform care beyond dental screenings. The Arizona Army Guard is now testing a pilot program in nine states where full care can be administered to full time and part time guardsmen. Lieutenant Colonels Roy George and Brad Johnson speak about what this new capability means to the Arizona Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 13:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858463
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-CZ735-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109234802
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZ Guard First Full Care Dentistry, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
