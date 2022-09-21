Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZ Guard First Full Care Dentistry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona Army National Guardsmen with the Medical Detachment were the first reserve component dentists to provide full spectrum care to Army Guard Soldiers. Due to previous U.S. Army regulations, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard dentists were not allowed to preform care beyond dental screenings. The Arizona Army Guard is now testing a pilot program in nine states where full care can be administered to full time and part time guardsmen. Lieutenant Colonels Roy George and Brad Johnson speak about what this new capability means to the Arizona Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 13:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858463
    VIRIN: 220921-Z-CZ735-001
    Filename: DOD_109234802
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ Guard First Full Care Dentistry, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dentist
    Pilot Program
    Full Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT