Members of the 343rd Training Squadron Black Rope program prepare for and compete at the 37th Training Group Drill Down

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858459" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SSgt Brendan Bonin and SSgt Brandon Rushing give us some insight on what it takes to be a Black Rope at the 343rd Training Squadron and we get an up close look at how they prepared for drill down.



The primary mission of the 343d MTF Black Rope Program is to instill and

demonstrate Air Force customs and traditions.



To earn a Black Rope, an airman must:



- Perfect 27 drill movements with zero demerits

- Perfect 22 reveille and retreat ceremony movements

- Exemplify dress and appearance standards with zero demerits upon

inspection (Service Dress/OCP's)

- Pass a white glove room inspection conducted by a MTL with zero demerits

- Maintain an 80% GPA in technical training



Once an airman has completed all of the above and earned their Black Rope:

- Safely march their respective flights to and from training environment

- Provide expertise for all upcoming airmen drill evaluations

- Conduct reveille and retreat for the Security Forces Museum

- Represent the 343rd TRS and the 37th TRG at all Drill Down Competitions