    Members of the 343rd Training Squadron Black Rope program prepare for and compete at the 37th Training Group Drill Down

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Brendan Bonin and SSgt Brandon Rushing give us some insight on what it takes to be a Black Rope at the 343rd Training Squadron and we get an up close look at how they prepared for drill down.

    The primary mission of the 343d MTF Black Rope Program is to instill and
    demonstrate Air Force customs and traditions.

    To earn a Black Rope, an airman must:

    - Perfect 27 drill movements with zero demerits
    - Perfect 22 reveille and retreat ceremony movements
    - Exemplify dress and appearance standards with zero demerits upon
    inspection (Service Dress/OCP's)
    - Pass a white glove room inspection conducted by a MTL with zero demerits
    - Maintain an 80% GPA in technical training

    Once an airman has completed all of the above and earned their Black Rope:
    - Safely march their respective flights to and from training environment
    - Provide expertise for all upcoming airmen drill evaluations
    - Conduct reveille and retreat for the Security Forces Museum
    - Represent the 343rd TRS and the 37th TRG at all Drill Down Competitions

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 13:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858459
    VIRIN: 220917-F-UX606-893
    Filename: DOD_109234762
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 343rd Training Squadron Black Rope program prepare for and compete at the 37th Training Group Drill Down, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    defenders
    Security Forces
    343TRS
    Drill Down
    Black Rope

