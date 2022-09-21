Staff Sgt. Scott Simon, petroleum, oil and lubricants fuels craftsman, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron briefly describes his duties related to handling liquid oxygen and his pride within the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. POL team members handle, store, test, and distribute jet fuel, liquid oxygen, and liquid nitrogen to aircraft on the flight line. This video is part of the M2 series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858457
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-UC622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109234754
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 403 Wing Fuels M2 Liquid Oxygen, by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
