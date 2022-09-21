403 Wing Fuels M2 Liquid Oxygen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858457" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Scott Simon, petroleum, oil and lubricants fuels craftsman, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron briefly describes his duties related to handling liquid oxygen and his pride within the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. POL team members handle, store, test, and distribute jet fuel, liquid oxygen, and liquid nitrogen to aircraft on the flight line. This video is part of the M2 series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)