    403 Wing Fuels M2 Liquid Oxygen

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Scott Simon, petroleum, oil and lubricants fuels craftsman, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron briefly describes his duties related to handling liquid oxygen and his pride within the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. POL team members handle, store, test, and distribute jet fuel, liquid oxygen, and liquid nitrogen to aircraft on the flight line. This video is part of the M2 series. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858457
    VIRIN: 220922-F-UC622-1001
    Filename: DOD_109234754
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, US

    POL
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Fuels flight
    403rd Wing
    403 Logistics Readiness Squadron

