Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    497th Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing A-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Pvt. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Samuel Keller and Sgt. 1st Class Joaquin Suero, both boat operators assigned to 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, talk about wet gap crossing training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2022. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions in a variety of conditions during ground movements. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858452
    VIRIN: 220923-A-QU174-1002
    Filename: DOD_109234568
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing A-roll, by PV2 Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    ROTM
    3rdID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT