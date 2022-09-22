Spc. Samuel Keller and Sgt. 1st Class Joaquin Suero, both boat operators assigned to 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, talk about wet gap crossing training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2022. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions in a variety of conditions during ground movements. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
This work, 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing A-roll, by PV2 Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
