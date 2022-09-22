497th Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing A-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Samuel Keller and Sgt. 1st Class Joaquin Suero, both boat operators assigned to 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, talk about wet gap crossing training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2022. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions in a variety of conditions during ground movements. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)