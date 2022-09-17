Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense teams from 12 NATO nations participated in Slovakia’s 10th Annual Exercise Toxic Valley Sept. 5-16. The Slovak Republic hosts the exercise to provide world-class training to members of the NATO alliance. The exercise, conducted at the CBRN Training and Testing Center Zemianske Kostol’any, gives warfighters the opportunity to train sampling and identification of chemical warfare agents in realistic conditions.