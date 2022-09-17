Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise

    ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL’ANY, SLOVAKIA

    09.17.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense teams from 12 NATO nations participated in Slovakia’s 10th Annual Exercise Toxic Valley Sept. 5-16. The Slovak Republic hosts the exercise to provide world-class training to members of the NATO alliance. The exercise, conducted at the CBRN Training and Testing Center Zemianske Kostol’any, gives warfighters the opportunity to train sampling and identification of chemical warfare agents in realistic conditions.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL’ANY, SK

    This work, Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether

