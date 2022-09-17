Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense teams from 12 NATO nations participated in Slovakia’s 10th Annual Exercise Toxic Valley Sept. 5-16. The Slovak Republic hosts the exercise to provide world-class training to members of the NATO alliance. The exercise, conducted at the CBRN Training and Testing Center Zemianske Kostol’any, gives warfighters the opportunity to train sampling and identification of chemical warfare agents in realistic conditions.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858439
|VIRIN:
|220917-A-QI808-0001
|PIN:
|220917
|Filename:
|DOD_109234245
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL’ANY, SK
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT