3rd CAB Aerial Gunnery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an aerial gunnery on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2022. Soldiers qualified on individual semi-annual aerial gunnery requirements. We train lethal crews, squads, and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to ensure Dogface Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and win against any threat. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Summer Parish)
|09.20.2022
|09.23.2022 14:08
|Video Productions
|858437
|220923-A-WS018-1001
|DOD_109234235
|00:00:40
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
