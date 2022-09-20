Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd CAB Aerial Gunnery

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an aerial gunnery on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2022. Soldiers qualified on individual semi-annual aerial gunnery requirements. We train lethal crews, squads, and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to ensure Dogface Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and win against any threat. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Summer Parish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    3rd CAB
    ROTM
    Ariel Gunnery

