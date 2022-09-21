Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS executes integrated base defense

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 52nd Security Forces Squadron plays a critical role in the Integrated Base Defense plan at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, but every Airman, regardless of Air Force Specialty Code or rank, is essential to securing critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858429
    VIRIN: 220921-F-YT894-1001
    Filename: DOD_109234120
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd SFS executes integrated base defense, by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deterrence
    52nd FW
    readiness
    integrated base defense
    52nd SFS

