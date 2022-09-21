52nd SFS executes integrated base defense

The 52nd Security Forces Squadron plays a critical role in the Integrated Base Defense plan at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, but every Airman, regardless of Air Force Specialty Code or rank, is essential to securing critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
