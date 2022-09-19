Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around AFCENT - September 19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    09.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Partnered with the U.S. Agency for International Development, AFCENT supported a humanitarian mission to deliver supplies and equipment to regions of Pakistan hit by catastrophic flooding. In total, AFCENT flew 21 missions and delivered more than 1 and a half million pounds of aid to ground crews for distribution to families affected by the flooding.
    During a Bomber Task Force, two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force base conducted aerial operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The bombers integrated with a variety of U.S. Air Force, partner, and ally aircraft demonstrating readiness and enhancing collective coalition strengths while also helping build trust within the A-O-R. Leiutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, 9th Air Force, Air Forces Central commander, says missions like the B-T-F showcase the ability to combine forces to deter and if, necessary, defeat our adversaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 09:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 858422
    VIRIN: 220919-F-SY677-0001
    Filename: DOD_109234011
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around AFCENT - September 19, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pakistan
    USAID
    BTF
    Around AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT