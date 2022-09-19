Around AFCENT - September 19

Partnered with the U.S. Agency for International Development, AFCENT supported a humanitarian mission to deliver supplies and equipment to regions of Pakistan hit by catastrophic flooding. In total, AFCENT flew 21 missions and delivered more than 1 and a half million pounds of aid to ground crews for distribution to families affected by the flooding.
During a Bomber Task Force, two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force base conducted aerial operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The bombers integrated with a variety of U.S. Air Force, partner, and ally aircraft demonstrating readiness and enhancing collective coalition strengths while also helping build trust within the A-O-R. Leiutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, 9th Air Force, Air Forces Central commander, says missions like the B-T-F showcase the ability to combine forces to deter and if, necessary, defeat our adversaries.
