Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General , Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf remarks before Gulf Cooperation Council
UNITED STATES
09.23.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General , Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf remarks before Gulf Cooperation Council
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 08:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858411
|Filename:
|DOD_109233927
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General , Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf remarks before Gulf Cooperation Council
LEAVE A COMMENT