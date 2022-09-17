NATO allies gathered together for NATO Days 2022 Sept. 17-18, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. NATO Days is the biggest security show in Europe and had 20 countries as confirmed participants this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Autumn Vogt)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 08:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858409
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-HQ214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109233909
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|OSTRAVA, CZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Days 2022 BRoll, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT