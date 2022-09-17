Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Days 2022 BRoll

    OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    NATO allies gathered together for NATO Days 2022 Sept. 17-18, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. NATO Days is the biggest security show in Europe and had 20 countries as confirmed participants this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Autumn Vogt)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220923-F-HQ214-1001
    Location: OSTRAVA, CZ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Days 2022 BRoll, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Czech Republic
    Ostrava
    NATO Days 2022
    Security Show

