In the future, Large Scale Combat Operations will require convergence from multi-national, joint, and Theater Army-level down to the brigade-level. In this short film, Lieutenant General Martin, Commander of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, KS discusses the Army’s need for transformation and how multidomain operations and the Army 2030 force fit into that transition.



This short clip also provides an overview of how the Army 2030 force will be organized for competition, crisis, and conflict. Some topics and capabilities covered in this video are concepts that are in development, and may or may not emerge in the future Army 2030 force.