    Army 2030

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    In the future, Large Scale Combat Operations will require convergence from multi-national, joint, and Theater Army-level down to the brigade-level. In this short film, Lieutenant General Martin, Commander of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, KS discusses the Army’s need for transformation and how multidomain operations and the Army 2030 force fit into that transition.

    This short clip also provides an overview of how the Army 2030 force will be organized for competition, crisis, and conflict. Some topics and capabilities covered in this video are concepts that are in development, and may or may not emerge in the future Army 2030 force.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 08:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858408
    VIRIN: 210702-A-ZA744-001
    Filename: DOD_109233901
    Length: 00:14:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    army transformation
    future force
    LSCO
    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Army 2030

