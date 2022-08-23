Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Conference 2022 Europe News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220823-N-ZK016-0002 Rome (August 23,2022) Senior Enlisted Leaders from over 20 African partner nations, the U.S., and NATO participated in the annual Senior Enlisted Leader Conference hosted by U.S. Africa Command, Aug. 22-23, 2022. The conference marks the return of face-to-face engagements after COVID-19. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez)