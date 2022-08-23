220823-N-ZK016-0002 Rome (August 23,2022) Senior Enlisted Leaders from over 20 African partner nations, the U.S., and NATO participated in the annual Senior Enlisted Leader Conference hosted by U.S. Africa Command, Aug. 22-23, 2022. The conference marks the return of face-to-face engagements after COVID-19. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 05:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858393
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-ZK016-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109233715
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ROME, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Conference 2022 Europe News, by PO2 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
