British Army Soldiers Hosted a Ceremony in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Kuwait

British Headquarters Forces, Kuwait, hosted a ceremony in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2022. The unit consist of elements drawn from across the British Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, including soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Area Support Group - Kuwait Command and numerous other Units attended the event.



The 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards are dual role soldiers who carry out operational and ceremonial duties. The Queen’s Company were providing force protection to coalition forces and government officials in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), when the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Elements of the company deployed quickly back to the United Kingdom to carry out crucial duties in the funeral of the late Monarch, including providing the Bearer Party. They will return to complete their tour in Iraq for the remainder of the year, assisting in stabilizing and rebuilding areas liberated from Daesh’s control. They are joined in Kuwait and Iraq by other units of the British.