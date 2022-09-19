Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    British Army Soldiers Hosted a Ceremony in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Kuwait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.19.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    British Headquarters Forces, Kuwait, hosted a ceremony in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2022. The unit consist of elements drawn from across the British Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, including soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.
    Area Support Group - Kuwait Command and numerous other Units attended the event.

    The 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards are dual role soldiers who carry out operational and ceremonial duties. The Queen’s Company were providing force protection to coalition forces and government officials in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), when the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Elements of the company deployed quickly back to the United Kingdom to carry out crucial duties in the funeral of the late Monarch, including providing the Bearer Party. They will return to complete their tour in Iraq for the remainder of the year, assisting in stabilizing and rebuilding areas liberated from Daesh’s control. They are joined in Kuwait and Iraq by other units of the British.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 00:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858383
    VIRIN: 220919-D-VN697-483
    Filename: DOD_109233305
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: LONDON, GTL, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British Army Soldiers Hosted a Ceremony in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Kuwait, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area Support Group-Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    British Headquarters Forces Kuwait
    Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT