HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- B-roll footage taken from the air traffic control tower of the crowd attending the 2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air Show, June 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 23:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858374
|VIRIN:
|220625-F-BK017-1205
|Filename:
|DOD_109233120
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Hill AFB Air Show - Crowds from tower B-roll, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
