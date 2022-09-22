JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Personnel assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor retrieve equipment from an oil spill cart during a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy video by Shannon R. Haney)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 22:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858371
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-EV910-020
|Filename:
|DOD_109233102
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Simulates Spill Recovery at Red Hill, by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DoD Simulates Fuel Spill Recovery at Red Hill
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT