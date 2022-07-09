Fuji Viper 22.5 Anti-Armor and Scout Snipers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines build hide positions during Exercise Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 7 and 8, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)