    Fuji Viper 22.5 Anti-Armor and Scout Snipers

    JAPAN

    09.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines build hide positions during Exercise Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 7 and 8, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858368
    VIRIN: 220907-M-KM064-824
    Filename: DOD_109233076
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 22.5 Anti-Armor and Scout Snipers, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    Marines
    Ready
    Lethal
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marines
    EABO

