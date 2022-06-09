Fuji Viper 22.5 Mortars

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines fire M252 81 mm and M224 60 mm mortar systems during Exercise Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 6, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
