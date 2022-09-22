Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Simulates Spill Recovery at Red Hill

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 22, 2022) - Members of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858365
    VIRIN: 220922-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_109232995
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    This work, DoD Simulates Spill Recovery at Red Hill, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoD Simulates Fuel Spill Recovery at Red Hill

    Pearl Harbor
    JBPHH
    Red Hill

