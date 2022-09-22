DoD Simulates Spill Recovery at Red Hill

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 22, 2022) - Members of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
DoD Simulates Fuel Spill Recovery at Red Hill
