Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Hill AFB Air Show - Shockwave Jet Truck B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- B-roll footage of the Shockwave Jet Truck passing the crowd at the 2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air Show, June 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858363
    VIRIN: 220625-F-BK017-1204
    Filename: DOD_109232993
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Hill AFB Air Show - Shockwave Jet Truck B-roll, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hillairshow2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT