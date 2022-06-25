HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- B-roll footage of the crowd attending the 2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air Show, June 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 23:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858362
|VIRIN:
|220625-F-BK017-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_109232986
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Hill AFB Air Show - Crowds B-roll, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
