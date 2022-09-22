220922-N-MF909-1001
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 22, 2022) - Personnel assigned to Navy Region Hawaii, Federal Fire Department Hawaii, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, along with representatives from the Hawaii Department of Health and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, monitor communications at the incident command post during a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense's ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy's emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher D. Blachly)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858361
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-MF909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109232981
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DoD Simulates Spill Recovery at Red Hill, by CPO Christopher Blachly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DoD Simulates Fuel Spill Recovery at Red Hill
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT