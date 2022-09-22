DoD Simulates Spill Recovery at Red Hill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 22, 2022) - Personnel assigned to Navy Region Hawaii, Federal Fire Department Hawaii, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, along with representatives from the Hawaii Department of Health and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, monitor communications at the incident command post during a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense's ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy's emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher D. Blachly)