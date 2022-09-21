Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinook Supports Heavy Lift in 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division Wet Gap Crossing

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade supported the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division wet gap crossing on September 20-21, 2022 by sling loading sections of an improved ribbon bridge and lowering them into a river in the training area. The CH-47F Chinook helicopter has 4,868 horse power and can lift up to 21,000 lbs making it the Army's heavy lift aviation asset.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

