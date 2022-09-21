Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade supported the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division wet gap crossing on September 20-21, 2022 by sling loading sections of an improved ribbon bridge and lowering them into a river in the training area. The CH-47F Chinook helicopter has 4,868 horse power and can lift up to 21,000 lbs making it the Army's heavy lift aviation asset.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 17:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858334
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-TR140-779
|Filename:
|DOD_109232814
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chinook Supports Heavy Lift in 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division Wet Gap Crossing, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
