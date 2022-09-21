Chinook Supports Heavy Lift in 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division Wet Gap Crossing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade supported the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division wet gap crossing on September 20-21, 2022 by sling loading sections of an improved ribbon bridge and lowering them into a river in the training area. The CH-47F Chinook helicopter has 4,868 horse power and can lift up to 21,000 lbs making it the Army's heavy lift aviation asset.