220922-N-ER806-1045

PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES 09.22.2022 Courtesy Video

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 22, 2022) A firefighter, attached to Federal Fire Department Hawaii, conducts environmental testing during a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)