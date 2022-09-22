Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220922-N-ER806-1045

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 22, 2022) A firefighter, attached to Federal Fire Department Hawaii, conducts environmental testing during a spill response exercise Sept. 22, 2022. The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency spill response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a fuel oil release at the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858332
    VIRIN: 220922-N-ER806-1045
    Filename: DOD_109232754
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220922-N-ER806-1045, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT