Fort Bragg set to host first-ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

Sgt. Gerald Holman and Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom, both assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps, promote the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. The first ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition will be hosted on Fort Bragg, N.C. from Sept. 29 through Oct 7. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)