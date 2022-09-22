Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg set to host first-ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford and Pfc. Austin Robertson

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Sgt. Gerald Holman and Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom, both assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps, promote the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. The first ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition will be hosted on Fort Bragg, N.C. from Sept. 29 through Oct 7. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858328
    VIRIN: 220921-A-NJ170-053
    Filename: DOD_109232562
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg set to host first-ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Jacob Bradford and PFC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Fort Bragg
    BEST SQUAD
    XVIII ABC
    18 ABC

