Sgt. Gerald Holman and Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom, both assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps, promote the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. The first ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition will be hosted on Fort Bragg, N.C. from Sept. 29 through Oct 7. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858328
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-NJ170-053
|Filename:
|DOD_109232562
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, Fort Bragg set to host first-ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Jacob Bradford and PFC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
