    CLR-17 Field Mess Evaluation

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, provide food service support for Exercise Iron Squire on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 19, 2022. The CLR-17 field mess Marines supporting Exercise Iron Squire were being evaluated as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s Major General William Pendleton Thompson Memorial Awards for Food Service Excellence. If selected as the winners from I MEF, the CLR-17 field mess Marines will compete in a final evaluation against II MEF and III MEF nominees for the winner of Best Field Mess in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 17:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858326
    VIRIN: 220919-M-XF490-1001
    Filename: DOD_109232541
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    Field Mess
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Evaluation
    Combat Logistics Regiment 17
    Food Service Specialists

