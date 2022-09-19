CLR-17 Field Mess Evaluation

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, provide food service support for Exercise Iron Squire on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 19, 2022. The CLR-17 field mess Marines supporting Exercise Iron Squire were being evaluated as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s Major General William Pendleton Thompson Memorial Awards for Food Service Excellence. If selected as the winners from I MEF, the CLR-17 field mess Marines will compete in a final evaluation against II MEF and III MEF nominees for the winner of Best Field Mess in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|09.19.2022
|09.22.2022 17:22
|Package
|858326
|220919-M-XF490-1001
|DOD_109232541
|00:01:00
|CA, US
|0
|0
