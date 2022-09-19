CLR-17 Field Mess Evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, provide food service support for Exercise Iron Squire on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 19, 2022. The CLR-17 field mess Marines supporting Exercise Iron Squire were being evaluated as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s Major General William Pendleton Thompson Memorial Awards for Food Service Excellence. If selected as the winners from I MEF, the CLR-17 field mess Marines will compete in a final evaluation against II MEF and III MEF nominees for the winner of Best Field Mess in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)