Members of the Joint Communications Support Element and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command install radio connections and participate in online classes during exercise Pacific Endeavor in O'ahu, Hawaii from August 17-18. This year's exercise tested the preparedness and capabilities of the Multinational Communications Interoperability Program for Humanitarian response efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 17:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|858325
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-DO876-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109232532
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Endeavor - Introduction, by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
