Pacific Endeavor - Introduction

Members of the Joint Communications Support Element and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command install radio connections and participate in online classes during exercise Pacific Endeavor in O'ahu, Hawaii from August 17-18. This year's exercise tested the preparedness and capabilities of the Multinational Communications Interoperability Program for Humanitarian response efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)