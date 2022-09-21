Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Hosts Light Up the Night Event

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Join us Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5-7:30 p.m., for Light Up the Night. Our guest speaker is Dayne Peterson, a retired Chief Master Sgt. from the Air National Guard who works with a non-profit organization called Warrior Path. Shaun Morgan, the lead singer of the band Seether, has also graciously agreed to come to our event and play some music.

    Soldiers and families can stop by the different tables to get resources and handouts from different community and federal organizations as well as learn more from their representatives.

