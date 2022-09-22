Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force ROTC Commercial

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Commercial for Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 858311
    VIRIN: 220922-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_109232431
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Air University
    Air Force ROTC

