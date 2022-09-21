Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    More than 100 members of Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to the hub communities of Bethel and Nome today, as part of Operation Merbok Response, to support recovery efforts across Western Alaska. The task force includes members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force. The JTF’s mission is to assist with recovery efforts across the affected areas of Western Alaska as directed by the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

    Footage by A1C Shelimar Rivera, 673rd ABW Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858305
    VIRIN: 220922-Z-A3507-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109232295
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Bethel
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Typhoon Merbok
    Operation Merbok Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT