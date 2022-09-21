Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 100 members of Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to the hub communities of Bethel and Nome today, as part of Operation Merbok Response, to support recovery efforts across Western Alaska. The task force includes members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force. The JTF’s mission is to assist with recovery efforts across the affected areas of Western Alaska as directed by the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).



Footage by A1C Shelimar Rivera, 673rd ABW Public Affairs