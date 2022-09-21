More than 100 members of Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to the hub communities of Bethel and Nome today, as part of Operation Merbok Response, to support recovery efforts across Western Alaska. The task force includes members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force. The JTF’s mission is to assist with recovery efforts across the affected areas of Western Alaska as directed by the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).
Footage by A1C Shelimar Rivera, 673rd ABW Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858305
|VIRIN:
|220922-Z-A3507-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109232295
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
