The Acquisition Leader Assessment Program (ALAP) is an Army talent management tool designed to determine if officers and Civilians are ready for command or key billet positions. The program assesses an individual's strategic potential and readiness, and consists of a series of physical, psychometric, cognitive and noncognitive assessments, culminating with a panel interview by senior Army leaders. ALAP is targeted for lieutenant colonels and majors (promotable) and Civilians competing for CSL at the GS-14 and GS-15 levels. For more information about ALAP visit https://asc.army.mil/web/csl-alap/
