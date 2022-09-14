The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will participate in pre-game ceremonies on September 25, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina during the National Football League's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|858301
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-FE818-101
|Filename:
|DOD_109232162
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL Honor Guard, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
