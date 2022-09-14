Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCCL Honor Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will participate in pre-game ceremonies on September 25, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina during the National Football League's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 15:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 858301
    VIRIN: 220922-N-FE818-101
    Filename: DOD_109232162
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL Honor Guard, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carolina Panthers
    NFL
    New Orleans Saints
    honor guard
    Navy
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT