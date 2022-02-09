Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    303d Fighter Squadron: History and Origins

    09.02.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 303d Fighter Squadron has a long heritage, dating back to the 303d Troop Carrier Squadron in World War II. We spoke with some of pilots involved in the conversion of the squadron from C-130s to A-10s, and who have flown the A-10 and commanded the squadron since 1980s.

    Credits: This video includes footage from the National Archives (https://catalog.archives.gov/); Gunsmoke '91, a production of the 442d Tactical Fighter Wing Public Affairs; and Grunts in the Sky, an documentary produced by Senior Airman Daniel Negrete about 303 FS activities in Afghanistan in 2014.

    Music: Serene Horizon by Jean-Phillipe Ichard, published by Koka Media, Universal Production Music France
    Dive Deeper by Liam Joseph Hennessy published by Ninja Tune Production Music

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 14:57
